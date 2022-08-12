United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI) Shares Sold by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lessened its stake in shares of United Rentals, Inc. (NYSE:URI – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,878 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,182 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in United Rentals were worth $1,733,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Csenge Advisory Group lifted its position in shares of United Rentals by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Csenge Advisory Group now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $294,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in United Rentals by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 476 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $169,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares in the last quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. boosted its stake in United Rentals by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. now owns 3,609 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,278,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of United Rentals by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 9,583 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $3,184,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. raised its position in shares of United Rentals by 0.4% in the first quarter. Sigma Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 12,081 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,291,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. 89.70% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Rentals Stock Up 1.3 %

United Rentals stock opened at $332.22 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $23.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.58 and a beta of 1.92. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.61. United Rentals, Inc. has a twelve month low of $230.54 and a twelve month high of $414.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $274.44 and its 200-day simple moving average is $302.76.

Insider Buying and Selling

United Rentals ( NYSE:URI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 27th. The construction company reported $7.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.57 by $1.29. United Rentals had a return on equity of 33.79% and a net margin of 16.41%. The company had revenue of $2.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.71 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $4.66 EPS. United Rentals’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that United Rentals, Inc. will post 31.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total value of $5,722,800.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,089,200. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Jessica Graziano sold 977 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.00, for a total value of $317,525.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 21,587 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,015,775. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Matthew John Flannery sold 19,076 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $300.00, for a total transaction of $5,722,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 86,964 shares in the company, valued at $26,089,200. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.53% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of analysts have commented on URI shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on shares of United Rentals from $421.00 to $396.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on United Rentals to $400.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com raised United Rentals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 29th. OTR Global cut shares of United Rentals to a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Finally, Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of United Rentals to $375.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, United Rentals currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $365.00.

United Rentals Profile

(Get Rating)

United Rentals, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an equipment rental company. It operates in two segments, General Rentals and Specialty. The General Rentals segment rents general construction and industrial equipment includes backhoes, skid-steer loaders, forklifts, earthmoving equipment, and material handling equipment; aerial work platforms, such as boom and scissor lifts; and general tools and light equipment comprising pressure washers, water pumps, and power tools for construction and industrial companies, manufacturers, utilities, municipalities, homeowners, and government entities.

See Also

