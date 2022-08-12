VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK) Shares Bought by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF (NYSEARCA:CRAK – Get Rating) by 2.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 87,205 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,105 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 10.57% of VanEck Oil Refiners ETF worth $2,621,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Separately, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in VanEck Oil Refiners ETF by 476.9% during the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,418 shares during the period.
VanEck Oil Refiners ETF Stock Performance
VanEck Oil Refiners ETF stock opened at $31.01 on Friday. VanEck Oil Refiners ETF has a 12 month low of $25.70 and a 12 month high of $36.01. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $30.26 and its 200-day moving average is $29.93.
