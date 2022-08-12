Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX) Holdings Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. increased its stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF (NYSEARCA:VOX – Get Rating) by 9.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,133 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,689 shares during the quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. owned approximately 0.06% of Vanguard Communication Services ETF worth $2,297,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $45,000. Monetary Management Group Inc. purchased a new position in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $47,000. Guardian Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Communication Services ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $47,000.

Vanguard Communication Services ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Vanguard Communication Services ETF stock opened at $101.91 on Friday. Vanguard Communication Services ETF has a 12 month low of $90.83 and a 12 month high of $151.27. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $97.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $107.95.

About Vanguard Communication Services ETF

Vanguard Telecommunication Services ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of telecommunication services stocks. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index. The MSCI US Investable Market Telecommunication Services 25/50 Index includes stocks of the United States companies within the telecommunication services sector.

