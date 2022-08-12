Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group reduced its holdings in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF (NYSEARCA:VXF – Get Rating) by 17.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 371 shares during the quarter. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Vanguard Extended Market ETF were worth $300,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VXF. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $150,000. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Extended Market ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $360,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF by 15.7% during the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 2,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $419,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $226,000. Finally, StrategIQ Financial Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Extended Market ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $15,366,000.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Price Performance

Vanguard Extended Market ETF stock opened at $151.72 on Friday. Vanguard Extended Market ETF has a one year low of $125.69 and a one year high of $200.58. The business has a fifty day moving average of $138.33 and a two-hundred day moving average of $149.99.

Vanguard Extended Market ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Extended Market ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Extended Market Stock Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the Standard & Poor’s Completion Index (the Index), a diversified index of stocks of small and medium-sized United States companies.

