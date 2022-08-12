Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB) Stake Raised by Scotia Capital Inc.

Scotia Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:VB – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,323 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF were worth $1,769,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VB. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,038,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,884,982,000 after purchasing an additional 1,812,033 shares during the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,136,617 shares of the company’s stock valued at $708,907,000 after buying an additional 112,994 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,791,647 shares of the company’s stock worth $630,942,000 after buying an additional 106,939 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 2,035,849 shares of the company’s stock worth $460,122,000 after acquiring an additional 282,632 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap ETF by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,911,267 shares of the company’s stock valued at $431,965,000 after acquiring an additional 92,255 shares during the period.

Vanguard Small-Cap ETF Trading Up 0.4 %

Shares of VB stock opened at $201.96 on Friday. Vanguard Small-Cap ETF has a 1-year low of $169.62 and a 1-year high of $241.06. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $185.13 and its 200-day simple moving average is $197.06.

