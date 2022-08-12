Vertex Energy (NASDAQ:VTNR) Sees Large Volume Increase

Vertex Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:VTNR – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Wednesday . 199,748 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 95% from the previous session’s volume of 4,294,198 shares.The stock last traded at $7.29 and had previously closed at $7.80.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on VTNR shares. Oppenheimer cut Vertex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Vertex Energy from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. HC Wainwright cut their price objective on Vertex Energy from $25.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on Vertex Energy to $21.50 in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $18.50.

Vertex Energy Trading Down 11.1 %

The company has a current ratio of 4.10, a quick ratio of 3.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $12.23 and a two-hundred day moving average of $9.90.

Insider Buying and Selling at Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy ( NASDAQ:VTNR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $40.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.63 million. Equities research analysts predict that Vertex Energy, Inc. will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Vertex Energy news, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total transaction of $738,360.54. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 547,384 shares in the company, valued at $5,681,845.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, Director David L. Phillips sold 33,207 shares of Vertex Energy stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.50, for a total transaction of $514,708.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 96,621 shares in the company, valued at $1,497,625.50. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Benjamin P. Cowart sold 71,133 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $10.38, for a total value of $738,360.54. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 547,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,681,845.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 175,472 shares of company stock worth $2,058,995. Insiders own 15.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Potomac Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter worth $476,000. GFG Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $269,000. Saltoro Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $61,000. Diametric Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Vertex Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $183,000. Finally, Cito Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in Vertex Energy during the 4th quarter valued at about $879,000. 48.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Vertex Energy

Vertex Energy, Inc, an environmental services company, provides a range of services designed to aggregate, process, and recycle industrial and commercial waste systems in the Gulf Coast and Central Midwest regions of the United States. The company operates through Black Oil, Refining and Marketing, and Recovery segments.

Featured Articles

