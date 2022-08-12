Victory Capital Management Inc. Has $2.43 Million Stake in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB)

Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Proto Labs, Inc. (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) by 49.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 47,906 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 15,863 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned approximately 0.17% of Proto Labs worth $2,432,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PRLB. Antonetti Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Proto Labs by 84.5% during the 4th quarter. Antonetti Capital Management LLC now owns 524 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 240 shares during the last quarter. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Proto Labs in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Hardy Reed LLC acquired a new position in Proto Labs in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Proto Labs by 227.3% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,080 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 750 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new position in shares of Proto Labs during the 4th quarter worth about $92,000. 93.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Proto Labs alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

PRLB has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Proto Labs from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. Craig Hallum cut their target price on shares of Proto Labs to $42.00 in a report on Tuesday.

Proto Labs Trading Up 1.4 %

PRLB stock opened at $46.75 on Friday. Proto Labs, Inc. has a 1-year low of $39.36 and a 1-year high of $82.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.29 billion, a PE ratio of 53.13 and a beta of 1.28. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $47.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $49.02.

Proto Labs (NYSE:PRLB – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The industrial products company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.39 by $0.07. Proto Labs had a return on equity of 2.95% and a net margin of 4.88%. The business had revenue of $126.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $127.28 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.47 EPS. Proto Labs’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Proto Labs, Inc. will post 0.63 earnings per share for the current year.

Proto Labs Profile

(Get Rating)

Proto Labs, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an e-commerce driven digital manufacturer of custom prototypes and on-demand production parts in the worldwide. The company offers injection molding; computer numerical control machining; three-dimensional (3D) printing, which include stereolithography, selective laser sintering, direct metal laser sintering, multi jet fusion, polyjet, and carbon DLS processes; and sheet metal fabrication products, including quick-turn and e-commerce-enabled custom sheet metal parts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Proto Labs Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Proto Labs and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.