Victory Capital Management Inc. Purchases 50,919 Shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Exelixis, Inc. (NASDAQ:EXEL – Get Rating) by 80.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 114,199 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 50,919 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Exelixis were worth $2,551,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in EXEL. CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $85,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Exelixis during the fourth quarter worth $486,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in Exelixis by 31.0% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 43,639 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $798,000 after purchasing an additional 10,327 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Exelixis by 8.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 44,043 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $805,000 after purchasing an additional 3,385 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale increased its holdings in Exelixis by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale now owns 98,200 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 2,700 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.74% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Exelixis stock opened at $19.23 on Friday. Exelixis, Inc. has a 1 year low of $15.50 and a 1 year high of $23.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $20.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.53. The company has a market capitalization of $6.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.61 and a beta of 0.60.

Exelixis ( NASDAQ:EXEL Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The biotechnology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $356.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $363.22 million. Exelixis had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Exelixis, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

EXEL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Exelixis from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 15th. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. BMO Capital Markets initiated coverage on Exelixis in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Exelixis from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Exelixis from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $31.13.

In other news, EVP Patrick J. Haley sold 18,812 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.21, for a total transaction of $342,566.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 239,818 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,367,085.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 2.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Exelixis, Inc, an oncology-focused biotechnology company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of new medicines to treat cancers in the United States. The company's products include CABOMETYX tablets for the treatment of patients with advanced renal cell carcinoma who received prior anti-angiogenic therapy; and COMETRIQ capsules for the treatment of patients with progressive and metastatic medullary thyroid cancer.

