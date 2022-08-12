Victory Capital Management Inc. Trims Stock Position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO)

Victory Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 154,111 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 13,045 shares during the quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of City Office REIT worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in City Office REIT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after purchasing an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Naviter Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $349,000. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main purchased a new stake in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,199,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in City Office REIT by 89.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 45,595 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $899,000 after purchasing an additional 21,503 shares during the period. Finally, Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its position in City Office REIT by 11.1% in the fourth quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 119,057 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,340,000 after purchasing an additional 11,931 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.79% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of City Office REIT from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on shares of City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, City Office REIT presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $16.50.

City Office REIT Stock Up 1.1 %

City Office REIT Announces Dividend

City Office REIT stock opened at $13.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 3.23 and a quick ratio of 3.23. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 1-year low of $11.05 and a 1-year high of $21.70. The company has a market cap of $548.76 million, a PE ratio of 1.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.54. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $12.89 and its 200 day moving average price is $15.06.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, July 8th were issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.06%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is presently 7.79%.

About City Office REIT

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

