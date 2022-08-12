Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH) Shares Sold by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP lowered its stake in Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) by 29.9% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 33,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 14,252 shares during the quarter. Duality Advisers LP’s holdings in Vishay Intertechnology were worth $655,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Wasatch Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Vishay Intertechnology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,304,000. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC grew its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 85.6% during the 4th quarter. Mountaineer Partners Management LLC now owns 1,205,822 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $26,372,000 after purchasing an additional 556,227 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Vishay Intertechnology by 26.9% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,920,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $42,010,000 after buying an additional 406,953 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in Vishay Intertechnology by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,890,271 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $85,080,000 after buying an additional 259,716 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Vishay Intertechnology by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,749,228 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $38,256,000 after buying an additional 203,123 shares during the last quarter. 84.04% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Cowen lifted their target price on Vishay Intertechnology to $21.00 in a research report on Tuesday.

Vishay Intertechnology Stock Performance

Vishay Intertechnology stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.73 and a 52 week high of $22.83. The company has a current ratio of 2.94, a quick ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market cap of $2.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.57, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.32. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $19.10 and a 200-day moving average of $19.32.

Vishay Intertechnology (NYSE:VSH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 2nd. The semiconductor company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by $0.18. The firm had revenue of $863.51 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $853.77 million. Vishay Intertechnology had a net margin of 10.35% and a return on equity of 22.57%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.61 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Vishay Intertechnology, Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Vishay Intertechnology Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Friday, June 17th were paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 16th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.94%. Vishay Intertechnology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.60%.

Vishay Intertechnology Profile

Vishay Intertechnology, Inc manufactures and supplies discrete semiconductors and passive electronic components in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. It operates through six segments: Metal Oxide Semiconductor Field Effect Transistors (MOSFETs), Diodes, Optoelectronic Components, Resistors, Inductors, and Capacitors.

