W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC) Shares Purchased by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 14.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 806,794 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 103,700 shares during the period. Swiss National Bank owned about 0.42% of W. P. Carey worth $65,221,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in WPC. Outfitter Financial LLC bought a new position in W. P. Carey during the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Gibson Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of W. P. Carey in the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of W. P. Carey by 40.2% during the 1st quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 488 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Finally, City State Bank bought a new stake in shares of W. P. Carey during the 4th quarter valued at about $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.86% of the company’s stock.

Get W. P. Carey alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have commented on WPC. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their target price on W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 1st. Evercore ISI set a $89.00 target price on W. P. Carey in a research report on Monday, June 20th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of W. P. Carey from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $91.80.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.6 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $86.55 on Friday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $73.02 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.70 billion, a PE ratio of 31.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.60 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $83.73 and a two-hundred day moving average of $81.27. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.11 and a current ratio of 0.11.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th were issued a $1.059 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $4.24 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.89%. This is an increase from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s dividend payout ratio is presently 154.18%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W. P. Carey ranks among the largest net lease REITs with an enterprise value of approximately $18 billion and a diversified portfolio of operationally-critical commercial real estate that includes 1,215 net lease properties covering approximately 142 million square feet as of September 30, 2020. For nearly five decades, the company has invested in high-quality single-tenant industrial, warehouse, office, retail and self-storage properties subject to long-term net leases with built-in rent escalators.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for W. P. Carey Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for W. P. Carey and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.