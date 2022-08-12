W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB) Shares Bought by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in shares of W. R. Berkley Co. (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) by 70.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 918,192 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 378,364 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.35% of W. R. Berkley worth $61,142,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 32.3% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,987,288 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $465,250,000 after purchasing an additional 1,706,413 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC lifted its stake in W. R. Berkley by 384.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,355,230 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $111,657,000 after buying an additional 1,075,197 shares in the last quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 36.9% in the first quarter. Manning & Napier Group LLC now owns 1,688,608 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $112,443,000 after buying an additional 455,440 shares during the period. Smith Group Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of W. R. Berkley by 211.6% in the first quarter. Smith Group Asset Management LLC now owns 642,171 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,771,000 after acquiring an additional 436,071 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Confluence Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of W. R. Berkley by 49.4% during the first quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 1,092,706 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $72,763,000 after acquiring an additional 361,470 shares during the period. 49.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Director Mark Ellwood Brockbank acquired 1,434 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $61.85 per share, with a total value of $88,692.90. Following the purchase, the director now owns 6,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $371,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 22.50% of the company’s stock.

W. R. Berkley Trading Up 1.8 %

Shares of NYSE WRB opened at $65.24 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $65.87 and a 200 day simple moving average of $64.99. W. R. Berkley Co. has a 52 week low of $47.13 and a 52 week high of $72.32. The stock has a market cap of $17.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.73, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 0.39 and a current ratio of 0.39.

W. R. Berkley (NYSE:WRB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 21st. The insurance provider reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $2.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.56 billion. W. R. Berkley had a net margin of 12.71% and a return on equity of 17.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that W. R. Berkley Co. will post 4.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

W. R. Berkley Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 27th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This is a positive change from W. R. Berkley’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, June 24th. W. R. Berkley’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 8.42%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

WRB has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Argus began coverage on shares of W. R. Berkley in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price objective for the company. Truist Financial lifted their price target on W. R. Berkley from $73.33 to $83.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. StockNews.com lowered W. R. Berkley from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on W. R. Berkley from $68.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on W. R. Berkley from $67.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, W. R. Berkley presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.03.

W. R. Berkley Profile

W. R. Berkley Corporation, an insurance holding company, operates as a commercial lines writer in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Insurance and Reinsurance & Monoline Excess. The Insurance segment underwrites commercial insurance business, including premises operations, commercial automobile, property, products liability, and general and professional liability lines.

