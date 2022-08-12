Wells Fargo & Company Cuts LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP) Price Target to $46.00

LiveRamp (NYSE:RAMP – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by Wells Fargo & Company from $65.00 to $46.00 in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on RAMP. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $41.00 to $38.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Stephens dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $67.00 to $58.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on LiveRamp from $50.00 to $45.00 and set a positive rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Finally, Craig Hallum lowered their target price on LiveRamp from $60.00 to $30.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $51.67.

LiveRamp Stock Performance

RAMP opened at $22.69 on Monday. LiveRamp has a 52-week low of $22.18 and a 52-week high of $58.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.52 billion, a PE ratio of -44.49 and a beta of 1.16. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $32.69.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On LiveRamp

LiveRamp ( NYSE:RAMP Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $138.97 million. LiveRamp had a negative return on equity of 1.93% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. LiveRamp’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.09 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that LiveRamp will post 0.16 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of LiveRamp by 682.3% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 36,557 shares of the company’s stock worth $944,000 after buying an additional 31,884 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LiveRamp by 4.9% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 189,255 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,590,000 after purchasing an additional 8,758 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in LiveRamp by 5.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,512,755 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,043,000 after purchasing an additional 79,405 shares in the last quarter. Clarius Group LLC raised its stake in LiveRamp by 5.0% in the second quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 66,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,710,000 after purchasing an additional 3,148 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in LiveRamp by 1.4% in the second quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 148,369 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after purchasing an additional 2,017 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.18% of the company’s stock.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, provides enterprise data connectivity platform solutions in the United States, Europe, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers RampID, a true people-based identifier; Safe Haven, an enterprise data enablement platform; LiveRamp Data Marketplace, a solution that seamlessly connects data owners' audience data across the marketing ecosystem; and AbiliTec, an offline identity resolution platform.

