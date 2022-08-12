Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.85

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $11.64. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 11,095 shares trading hands.

The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Landscape Capital Management L.L.C. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $120,000. M Holdings Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $129,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. lifted its position in shares of Western Asset Premier Bond Fund by 7.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,740 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $145,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Finally, Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in Western Asset Premier Bond Fund in the 1st quarter worth approximately $193,000.

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.

