Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA) Shares Pass Above Fifty Day Moving Average of $10.85

Western Asset Premier Bond Fund (NYSE:WEA – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of $10.85 and traded as high as $11.64. Western Asset Premier Bond Fund shares last traded at $11.51, with a volume of 11,095 shares trading hands.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $10.85 and its 200 day moving average is $11.53.
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund Dividend Announcement
The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, September 23rd will be given a $0.066 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 22nd. This represents a $0.79 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.88%.
About Western Asset Premier Bond Fund
Western Asset Premier Bond Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by Western Asset Management Company. The fund is co-managed by Western Asset Management Company Limited, Western Asset Management Company Pte. Ltd., and Western Asset Management Company Ltd. It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States.
