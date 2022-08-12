WestRock to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of $1.39 Per Share, Jefferies Financial Group Forecasts (NYSE:WRK)

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q4 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of WestRock in a report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst P. Ng now forecasts that the basic materials company will post earnings per share of $1.39 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.79. The consensus estimate for WestRock’s current full-year earnings is $4.80 per share.

WestRock (NYSE:WRK – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The basic materials company reported $1.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.49 by $0.05. WestRock had a return on equity of 10.42% and a net margin of 4.41%. The business had revenue of $5.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.00 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.6% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on WRK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on WestRock from $59.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on WestRock from $44.00 to $36.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their target price on WestRock from $66.00 to $59.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Citigroup lowered WestRock from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $53.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 21st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered WestRock from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 18th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, WestRock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $49.00.

Shares of WRK opened at $41.97 on Thursday. WestRock has a 12 month low of $38.28 and a 12 month high of $54.78. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $41.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $45.27. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market cap of $10.70 billion, a PE ratio of 11.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.04.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 12th will be paid a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. WestRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.57%.

WestRock announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 5th that permits the company to repurchase 25,000,000 outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the basic materials company to buy shares of its stock through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Savant Capital LLC raised its position in shares of WestRock by 7.5% during the 1st quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 5,870 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $277,000 after buying an additional 409 shares during the period. IFM Investors Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of WestRock by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 50,489 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,374,000 after buying an additional 11,113 shares during the period. Seeyond raised its position in shares of WestRock by 133.1% during the 4th quarter. Seeyond now owns 13,175 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $584,000 after buying an additional 7,522 shares during the period. Advisor Partners LLC raised its position in WestRock by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 10,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $475,000 after purchasing an additional 307 shares during the period. Finally, Quent Capital LLC purchased a new stake in WestRock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $105,000. 84.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

WestRock Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides fiber-based paper and packaging solutions in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. It operates through two segments, Corrugated Packaging and Consumer Packaging. The Corrugated Packaging segment produces containerboards, corrugated sheets, corrugated packaging, and preprinted linerboards to consumer and industrial products manufacturers, and corrugated box manufacturers.

