Westshore Terminals Investment (TSE:WTE) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $32.18

Westshore Terminals Investment Co. (TSE:WTE – Get Rating)’s share price crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of C$32.18 and traded as high as C$32.37. Westshore Terminals Investment shares last traded at C$32.21, with a volume of 87,509 shares changing hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

WTE has been the topic of several research analyst reports. CIBC raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$35.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. TD Securities raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$30.00 to C$31.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$40.00 to C$39.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of Westshore Terminals Investment from C$25.00 to C$27.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th.

Westshore Terminals Investment Stock Performance

The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is C$32.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$32.18. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.04 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 39.17, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.63.

Westshore Terminals Investment Company Profile

Westshore Terminals Investment ( TSE:WTE Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported C$0.39 EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$82.72 million during the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Westshore Terminals Investment Co. will post 1.5327151 EPS for the current year.

Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation operates a coal storage and loading terminal at Roberts Bank, British Columbia. The company has contracts to ship coal from mines in British Columbia, Alberta, and the Northwestern United States. Westshore Terminals Investment Corporation was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

Featured Articles

