Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM) Shares Sold by Csenge Advisory Group

Csenge Advisory Group lessened its position in Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 2,220 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 137 shares during the period. Csenge Advisory Group’s holdings in Williams-Sonoma were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Allworth Financial LP raised its holdings in Williams-Sonoma by 154.4% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 173 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the last quarter. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter worth about $26,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Williams-Sonoma in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Artemis Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 1st quarter valued at about $35,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO purchased a new position in shares of Williams-Sonoma during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Williams-Sonoma alerts:

Williams-Sonoma Stock Up 0.8 %

Shares of Williams-Sonoma stock opened at $155.74 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $130.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $138.40. Williams-Sonoma, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $101.58 and a fifty-two week high of $223.32. The firm has a market cap of $10.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.11, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.63.

Williams-Sonoma Dividend Announcement

Williams-Sonoma ( NYSE:WSM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by $0.51. Williams-Sonoma had a return on equity of 76.64% and a net margin of 13.74%. The business had revenue of $1.89 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $2.93 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Williams-Sonoma, Inc. will post 16.08 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 22nd will be given a $0.78 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 21st. This represents a $3.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.00%. Williams-Sonoma’s payout ratio is currently 20.25%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts recently commented on WSM shares. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma to $135.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 9th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Williams-Sonoma from $140.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Williams-Sonoma in a report on Thursday, May 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $121.00 to $100.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group decreased their price target on shares of Williams-Sonoma from $198.00 to $165.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $153.69.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares in the company, valued at $79,785,669.22. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other Williams-Sonoma news, CFO Julie Whalen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $650,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 101,239 shares in the company, valued at $13,161,070. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Laura Alber sold 40,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.94, for a total transaction of $6,077,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 525,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $79,785,669.22. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 60,400 shares of company stock valued at $8,756,068. Company insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Williams-Sonoma Profile

(Get Rating)

Williams-Sonoma, Inc operates as an omni-channel specialty retailer of various products for home. It offers cooking, dining, and entertaining products, such as cookware, tools, electrics, cutlery, tabletop and bar, outdoor, furniture, and a library of cookbooks under the Williams Sonoma Home brand, as well as home furnishings and decorative accessories under the Williams Sonoma lifestyle brand; and furniture, bedding, lighting, rugs, table essentials, and decorative accessories under the Pottery Barn brand.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WSM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Williams-Sonoma, Inc. (NYSE:WSM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Williams-Sonoma Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Williams-Sonoma and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.