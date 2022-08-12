WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR) Short Interest Down 50.0% in July

WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 300 shares, a drop of 50.0% from the July 15th total of 600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

WinVest Acquisition Stock Performance

NASDAQ WINVR opened at $0.06 on Friday. WinVest Acquisition has a 12 month low of $0.02 and a 12 month high of $0.32. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in WinVest Acquisition stock. Clear Street LLC acquired a new stake in shares of WinVest Acquisition Corp. (NASDAQ:WINVR – Get Rating) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 319,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000.

