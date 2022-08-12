Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Roth Capital currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.20.

Get Workhorse Group alerts:

Workhorse Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Workhorse Group stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $642.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.90. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group ( NASDAQ:WKHS Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

(Get Rating)

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Workhorse Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Workhorse Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.