Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHS) Cut to “Neutral” at Roth Capital

Roth Capital lowered shares of Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHSGet Rating) from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat reports. Roth Capital currently has $3.50 price objective on the stock, down from their previous price objective of $7.00.

Separately, DA Davidson cut their price target on shares of Workhorse Group from $5.00 to $3.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $5.20.

Workhorse Group Stock Up 2.1 %

Workhorse Group stock opened at $3.93 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $642.60 million, a P/E ratio of -1.80 and a beta of 2.90. Workhorse Group has a 1-year low of $2.11 and a 1-year high of $10.59. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $3.11 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.33. The company has a current ratio of 8.78, a quick ratio of 8.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Workhorse Group (NASDAQ:WKHSGet Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $0.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.28 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($1.04) earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Workhorse Group will post -0.51 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Trading of Workhorse Group

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp bought a new position in Workhorse Group in the 2nd quarter valued at about $28,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Exane Derivatives acquired a new position in shares of Workhorse Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. grew its position in shares of Workhorse Group by 145.8% in the fourth quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. now owns 9,096 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 5,396 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

About Workhorse Group

Workhorse Group Inc, a technology company, engages in design, manufacture, and sale of zero-emission commercial vehicles in the United States. The company offers electric and range-extended medium-duty delivery trucks under the Workhorse brand; and HorseFly Unmanned Aerial System, a custom-designed purpose-built all-electric drone system.

Further Reading

