Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF) Short Interest Update

Workspace Group plc (OTCMKTS:WKPPF – Get Rating) saw a significant decrease in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,800 shares, a decrease of 33.3% from the July 15th total of 2,700 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Workspace Group Price Performance

WKPPF stock opened at $7.09 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $7.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.18. Workspace Group has a one year low of $6.32 and a one year high of $13.54.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Workspace Group from GBX 800 ($9.67) to GBX 640 ($7.73) in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th.

Workspace Group Company Profile

Established in 1987, and listed on the London Stock Exchange since 1993, Workspace owns and manages some 4 million sq. ft. of business space in London. We are home to London's brightest businesses, including fast growing and established brands across a wide range of sectors. Workspace is geared towards helping businesses perform at their very best.

