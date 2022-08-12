Xometry (NASDAQ:XMTR) Stock Price Up 28.5%

Xometry, Inc. (NASDAQ:XMTR – Get Rating)’s share price shot up 28.5% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $55.45 and last traded at $53.90. 15,783 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 97% from the average session volume of 531,120 shares. The stock had previously closed at $41.94.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on XMTR. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Xometry from $46.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Xometry from $44.00 to $64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Loop Capital reduced their price target on Xometry from $50.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, CL King lifted their price target on Xometry from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday.

Xometry Trading Up 2.0 %

The company has a fifty day moving average of $36.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $38.20. The company has a current ratio of 7.86, a quick ratio of 7.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -18.44 and a beta of 0.38.

Insider Buying and Selling

Xometry ( NASDAQ:XMTR Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.35) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.09. Xometry had a negative return on equity of 23.42% and a negative net margin of 27.47%. The firm had revenue of $83.67 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.02 million. On average, research analysts expect that Xometry, Inc. will post -1.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $766,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,738,366.42. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other Xometry news, CFO James M. Rallo sold 10,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.56, for a total value of $335,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 21,687 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $727,815.72. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Randolph Altschuler sold 20,000 shares of Xometry stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.31, for a total value of $766,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 97,582 shares in the company, valued at $3,738,366.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 144,715 shares of company stock worth $5,062,576.

Institutional Trading of Xometry

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Compass Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the first quarter valued at approximately $287,000. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its position in shares of Xometry by 142.2% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 691,340 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,431,000 after purchasing an additional 405,840 shares during the period. Georgetown University bought a new stake in shares of Xometry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $364,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in shares of Xometry by 98.6% during the fourth quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 5,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,000 after purchasing an additional 2,858 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its position in shares of Xometry by 104.8% during the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 162,342 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,320,000 after purchasing an additional 83,079 shares during the period. 77.31% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Xometry Company Profile

Xometry, Inc operates a marketplace that enables buyers to source manufactured parts and assemblies in the United States and internationally. It provides CNC machining, milling, and turning services; sheet, laser, waterjet, and plasma cutting services; and sheet metal forming services. The company also offers 3D printing services, such as carbon digital light synthesis, fused deposition modeling, HP multi jet fusion, PolyJet, selective laser sintering, stereolithography, metal 3D printing service, direct metal laser sintering, and metal binder jetting; and injection molding services, including plastic injection, over, insert, and prototype molding, as well as bridge and production tooling.

