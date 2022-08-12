Yamana Gold (TSE:YRI) Share Price Crosses Above 50-Day Moving Average of $6.33

Yamana Gold Inc. (TSE:YRI – Get Rating) (NYSE:AUY) shares passed above its fifty day moving average during trading on Thursday . The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$6.33 and traded as high as C$6.58. Yamana Gold shares last traded at C$6.41, with a volume of 779,445 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

YRI has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Cormark boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$6.65 to C$7.10 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$7.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a C$690.00 target price on shares of Yamana Gold in a report on Thursday, July 7th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised Yamana Gold from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from C$7.50 to C$10.50 in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their target price on Yamana Gold from C$7.05 to C$7.10 and gave the stock a “tender” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of C$64.33.

Yamana Gold Stock Performance

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of C$6.33 and a two-hundred day moving average price of C$6.53. The company has a current ratio of 2.00, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.79. The company has a market cap of C$6.16 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.81.

Yamana Gold Increases Dividend

Yamana Gold Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 14th. Investors of record on Friday, September 30th will be given a $0.039 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 29th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.43%. This is a boost from Yamana Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.04. Yamana Gold’s dividend payout ratio is currently 33.33%.

Yamana Gold Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metal producer. It has gold and silver production, development-stage properties, exploration properties, and land positions throughout the Americas, including Canada, Brazil, Chile, and Argentina. The company was formerly known as Yamana Resources Inc and changed its name to Yamana Gold Inc in August 2003.

