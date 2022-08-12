Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW) Short Interest Update

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance
YOTAW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Yotta Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.11.
Yotta Acquisition Company Profile
