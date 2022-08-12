Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW) Short Interest Update

Yotta Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:YOTAW – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a drop of 99.1% from the July 15th total of 11,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 42,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Yotta Acquisition Stock Performance

YOTAW opened at $0.05 on Friday. Yotta Acquisition has a 1-year low of $0.05 and a 1-year high of $0.11.

Get Yotta Acquisition alerts:

Yotta Acquisition Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Featured Stories

Yotta Acquisition Corporation focuses on entering into a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, recapitalization, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. It intends to focus on high technology, blockchain, software and hardware, ecommerce, social media, and other general business industries worldwide.

Receive News & Ratings for Yotta Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Yotta Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.