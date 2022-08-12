Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) PT Raised to $199.00 at Citigroup

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Citigroup from $193.00 to $199.00 in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink reduced their price objective on shares of Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $119.00.

Zai Lab Trading Up 0.6 %

Shares of ZLAB opened at $45.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $4.41 billion, a PE ratio of -8.11 and a beta of 1.06. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.28. Zai Lab has a 1-year low of $22.51 and a 1-year high of $152.82.

Institutional Trading of Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.36. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.08% and a negative net margin of 290.14%. The business had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $46.95 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that Zai Lab will post -4.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Shell Asset Management Co. increased its position in Zai Lab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,317,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,999,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its stake in shares of Zai Lab by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp boosted its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in Zai Lab in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. 72.65% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

