Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Zentek Ltd. (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 74,800 shares, a drop of 61.6% from the July 15th total of 194,700 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 37,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.0 days.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zentek

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Zentek during the first quarter valued at $25,000. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentek in the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Cutter & CO Brokerage Inc. purchased a new stake in Zentek in the 2nd quarter worth about $27,000. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Zentek in the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in Zentek in the 1st quarter worth about $199,000.

Zentek Price Performance

Shares of ZTEK stock opened at $2.09 on Friday. Zentek has a fifty-two week low of $1.51 and a fifty-two week high of $5.95. The company has a market capitalization of $207.67 million, a PE ratio of -16.08 and a beta of 0.90. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.05.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Zentek ( NASDAQ:ZTEK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, June 29th. The company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter. Zentek had a negative net margin of 1,617.24% and a negative return on equity of 405.71%. The company had revenue of $0.13 million for the quarter.

Separately, Lake Street Capital initiated coverage on Zentek in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $3.50 target price for the company.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating under the ZenGUARD brand, surgical masks, HVAC filters, personal protective equipment, rapid detection point of care diagnostics tests, and pharmaceutical products based on graphene-based compound.

