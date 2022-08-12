Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF) Cut to Equal Weight at Barclays

Barclays lowered shares of Zur Rose Group (OTCMKTS:ZRSEF – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently commented on ZRSEF. Credit Suisse Group began coverage on Zur Rose Group in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. They set an underperform rating for the company. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Zur Rose Group from CHF 230 to CHF 135 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut Zur Rose Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, Baader Bank upgraded Zur Rose Group to a buy rating and set a CHF 140 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Zur Rose Group has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $206.33.

Get Zur Rose Group alerts:

Zur Rose Group Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS ZRSEF opened at $68.05 on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.07 and a 200-day moving average of $124.12. Zur Rose Group has a fifty-two week low of $65.80 and a fifty-two week high of $425.00.

Zur Rose Group Company Profile

Zur Rose Group AG operates an e-commerce pharmacy and a wholesale business for medical and pharmaceutical products under the Zur Rose and DocMorris brands in Germany, Switzerland, and rest of Europe. It offers consumer health, beauty, and personal care products. The company also provides medicines management services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Zur Rose Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zur Rose Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.