106,509 Shares in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR) Purchased by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank purchased a new position in BellRing Brands, Inc. (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 106,509 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,458,000. Commerce Bank owned approximately 0.27% of BellRing Brands at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BRBR. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in BellRing Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new stake in BellRing Brands during the first quarter valued at about $59,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of BellRing Brands by 1,839.2% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,413 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after buying an additional 3,237 shares during the period.

Get BellRing Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on BRBR. Mizuho upped their price target on shares of BellRing Brands from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 8th. Citigroup started coverage on BellRing Brands in a research report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on BellRing Brands from $32.00 to $29.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, BellRing Brands has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $32.29.

BellRing Brands Stock Down 2.8 %

BellRing Brands stock opened at $23.59 on Friday. BellRing Brands, Inc. has a 12 month low of $20.36 and a 12 month high of $34.19. The stock has a market cap of $3.22 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.64, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.81. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.48 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.52.

BellRing Brands (NYSE:BRBR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.01. BellRing Brands had a negative return on equity of 4.53% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $370.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $386.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that BellRing Brands, Inc. will post 1.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About BellRing Brands

(Get Rating)

BellRing Brands, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various nutrition products in the United States and internationally. It offers ready-to-drink shake and powder protein products primarily under the Premier Protein and Dymatize brands. The company sells its products through club, food, drug, mass, eCommerce, specialty, and convenience channels.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for BellRing Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BellRing Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.