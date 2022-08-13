1,182 Shares in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII) Acquired by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund purchased a new position in Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. (NYSE:HII – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 1,182 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $236,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HII. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in Huntington Ingalls Industries by 10.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 10,455 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after acquiring an additional 983 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $948,000. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries during the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 41,158 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $7,686,000 after buying an additional 956 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries by 476.8% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,884 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $540,000 after buying an additional 2,384 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.52% of the company’s stock.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Stock Up 1.4 %

HII stock opened at $230.46 on Friday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $213.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $206.96. Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. has a 12 month low of $175.50 and a 12 month high of $237.43. The company has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.81 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 1.07.

Huntington Ingalls Industries Dividend Announcement

Huntington Ingalls Industries ( NYSE:HII Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The aerospace company reported $4.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.43 by $1.01. The company had revenue of $2.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.62 billion. Huntington Ingalls Industries had a net margin of 5.71% and a return on equity of 21.73%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s revenue was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $3.20 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc. will post 15.38 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 26th will be paid a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 25th. This represents a $4.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. Huntington Ingalls Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 32.37%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Huntington Ingalls Industries

In other Huntington Ingalls Industries news, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total value of $598,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,705,363. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Edgar A. Green III sold 4,222 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $207.99, for a total transaction of $878,133.78. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 5,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,208,213.91. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Jennifer R. Boykin sold 2,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Saturday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $229.00, for a total transaction of $598,606.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,447 shares in the company, valued at $1,705,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 2.16% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have recently weighed in on HII shares. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price objective on shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from $217.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Tuesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Huntington Ingalls Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $235.88.

About Huntington Ingalls Industries

Huntington Ingalls Industries, Inc engages in designing, building, overhauling, and repairing military ships in the United States. It operates through three segments: Ingalls Shipbuilding, Newport News Shipbuilding, and Technical Solutions. The company is involved in the design and construction of non-nuclear ships comprising amphibious assault ships; expeditionary warfare ships; surface combatants; and national security cutters for the U.S.

