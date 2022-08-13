1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM) to Post FY2022 Earnings of ($2.01) Per Share, William Blair Forecasts

1Life Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) – Analysts at William Blair increased their FY2022 earnings estimates for shares of 1Life Healthcare in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. William Blair analyst R. Daniels now anticipates that the company will earn ($2.01) per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of ($2.07). William Blair currently has a “Market Perform” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for 1Life Healthcare’s current full-year earnings is ($1.91) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for 1Life Healthcare’s Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.59) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($2.14) EPS.

Get 1Life Healthcare alerts:

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Citigroup downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $18.00 in a research report on Friday, July 22nd. Truist Financial downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $18.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Monday, July 25th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare to $18.00 in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of 1Life Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 27th. Finally, SVB Leerink increased their price objective on shares of 1Life Healthcare from $9.00 to $18.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, 1Life Healthcare currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.27.

1Life Healthcare Stock Up 0.8 %

ONEM opened at $17.15 on Thursday. 1Life Healthcare has a twelve month low of $5.94 and a twelve month high of $25.50. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $11.47 and a 200 day moving average price of $10.25. The company has a market cap of $3.35 billion, a PE ratio of -8.75 and a beta of 2.52.

1Life Healthcare (NASDAQ:ONEM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.48) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.48). 1Life Healthcare had a negative net margin of 40.24% and a negative return on equity of 21.05%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 1Life Healthcare

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 23,304 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after buying an additional 702 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 6.0% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 18,044 shares of the company’s stock valued at $317,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 6.8% in the 1st quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 25,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $178,000 after buying an additional 1,615 shares during the period. CWM LLC purchased a new position in 1Life Healthcare in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its position in 1Life Healthcare by 125.4% in the 1st quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 3,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 1,947 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.50% of the company’s stock.

1Life Healthcare Company Profile

(Get Rating)

1Life Healthcare, Inc operates a membership-based primary care platform under the One Medical brand. The company has developed a healthcare membership model based on direct consumer enrollment, as well as third-party sponsorship. Its membership model includes seamless access to 24/7 digital health services paired with inviting in-office care routinely covered under health insurance programs.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for 1Life Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for 1Life Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.