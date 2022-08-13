27,988 Shares in Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Viavi Solutions Inc. (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 27,988 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $450,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Viavi Solutions by 89.3% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,505 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 710 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $182,000. Exane Derivatives purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Sciencast Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Viavi Solutions during the 1st quarter worth $257,000. 93.76% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Paul Mcnab sold 12,103 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.46, for a total value of $175,009.38. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 31,178 shares in the company, valued at $450,833.88. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on VIAV shares. Susquehanna decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. StockNews.com cut Viavi Solutions from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. Needham & Company LLC cut Viavi Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price target on Viavi Solutions from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Viavi Solutions presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.20.

Shares of VIAV opened at $15.50 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Viavi Solutions Inc. has a 12 month low of $12.65 and a 12 month high of $18.14. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $14.02 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.99. The firm has a market cap of $3.53 billion, a P/E ratio of -516.67 and a beta of 0.77.

Viavi Solutions (NASDAQ:VIAV – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 11th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $335.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $320.62 million. Viavi Solutions had a positive return on equity of 22.22% and a negative net margin of 0.23%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.16 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Viavi Solutions Inc. will post 0.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Viavi Solutions Inc provides network test, monitoring, and assurance solutions to communications service providers, enterprises, network equipment manufacturers, government, and avionics customers worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Network Enablement (NE), Service Enablement (SE), and Optical Security and Performance Products (OSP) segments.

