3,700 Shares in Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY) Bought by Cullen Frost Bankers Inc.

Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. (NYSE:MGY – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 3,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $88,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 16,665 shares of the company’s stock worth $394,000 after purchasing an additional 653 shares during the period. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Affinity Investment Advisors LLC now owns 50,330 shares of the company’s stock valued at $950,000 after acquiring an additional 1,090 shares during the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 4.1% in the first quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 39,315 shares of the company’s stock valued at $930,000 after acquiring an additional 1,563 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 6.8% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 26,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $619,000 after acquiring an additional 1,664 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FCF Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Magnolia Oil & Gas by 2.7% during the first quarter. FCF Advisors LLC now owns 68,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,610,000 after purchasing an additional 1,782 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.86% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Magnolia Oil & Gas

In related news, Director Ltd. Enervest sold 7,500,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total transaction of $202,575,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 10,912,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $294,745,274.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 4.80% of the company’s stock.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Stock Performance

Magnolia Oil & Gas Announces Dividend

Shares of MGY stock opened at $23.65 on Friday. Magnolia Oil & Gas Co. has a 12 month low of $12.79 and a 12 month high of $30.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 2.25 and a quick ratio of 2.25. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.37 and a beta of 2.13. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $22.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $23.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Investors of record on Friday, August 12th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 11th. Magnolia Oil & Gas’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.39%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently issued reports on MGY shares. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial raised their price target on Magnolia Oil & Gas from $35.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 19th. MKM Partners restated a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Susquehanna raised their price objective on shares of Magnolia Oil & Gas from $24.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Magnolia Oil & Gas presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $28.56.

Magnolia Oil & Gas Company Profile

Magnolia Oil & Gas Corporation engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, and production of oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids reserves in the United States. Its properties are located primarily in Karnes County and the Giddings Field in South Texas principally comprising the Eagle Ford Shale and the Austin Chalk formation.

