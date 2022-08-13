3,767 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.

Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care

Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance

In related news, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total transaction of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,754.14. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,064,202.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 2,457 shares in the company, valued at $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $53.89 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.95 and a beta of 0.80.

Tandem Diabetes Care Profile

(Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.