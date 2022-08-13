3,767 Shares in Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Bought by Duality Advisers LP

Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm acquired 3,767 shares of the medical device company’s stock, valued at approximately $438,000.
Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Exane Derivatives bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $33,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the first quarter worth $46,000. Finally, KRS Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth $60,000. 94.62% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.
Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth
TNDM has been the topic of several research analyst reports. TheStreet cut Tandem Diabetes Care from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Monday, June 13th. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $200.00 to $150.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Tandem Diabetes Care from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the company from $82.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Oppenheimer cut their target price on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Tandem Diabetes Care has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $103.36.
Insider Activity at Tandem Diabetes Care
Tandem Diabetes Care Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ TNDM opened at $53.89 on Friday. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $52.08 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $59.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.67. The company has a quick ratio of 5.36, a current ratio of 6.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market cap of $3.46 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.95 and a beta of 0.80.
Tandem Diabetes Care Profile
Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Tandem Diabetes Care (TNDM)
- 2 Important Retail Stock Battles to Watch
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 8/8 – 8/12
- What Is WallStreetBets and What Stocks Are They Targeting?
- Institutions And Analysts Propel Jack In The Box Higher
- Can You Guess Which EV Stock Is Beating Tesla ?
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TNDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.