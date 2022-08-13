4,015 Shares in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR) Acquired by OLD National Bancorp IN

OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new position in Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 4,015 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $246,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of CLR. Smead Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Continental Resources by 18.5% in the fourth quarter. Smead Capital Management Inc. now owns 6,578,234 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $294,442,000 after buying an additional 1,027,801 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 46.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,542,162 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $69,027,000 after purchasing an additional 488,382 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 29.2% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,806,414 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $80,855,000 after purchasing an additional 408,479 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Continental Resources by 28.2% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,160,307 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock worth $51,935,000 after purchasing an additional 255,037 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Continental Resources during the fourth quarter worth $9,867,000. Institutional investors own 13.41% of the company’s stock.

Get Continental Resources alerts:

Continental Resources Price Performance

NYSE:CLR opened at $68.61 on Friday. Continental Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $32.15 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.99. The firm has a market cap of $24.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 0.15 and a beta of 2.52. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $66.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $61.85.

Continental Resources Dividend Announcement

Continental Resources ( NYSE:CLR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The oil and natural gas company reported $3.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.05 by $0.42. Continental Resources had a net margin of 37.73% and a return on equity of 40.32%. The company had revenue of $2.65 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 114.6% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Continental Resources, Inc. will post 11.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 8th will be paid a dividend of $0.28 per share. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 5th. Continental Resources’s payout ratio is currently 13.91%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Scotiabank downgraded Continental Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Continental Resources from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $107.00 to $70.00 in a research report on Tuesday, June 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Continental Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Continental Resources from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $82.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.29.

About Continental Resources

(Get Rating)

Continental Resources, Inc explores for, develops, produces, and manages crude oil, natural gas, and related products primarily in the north, south, and east regions of the United States. The company sells its crude oil and natural gas production to energy marketing companies, crude oil refining companies, and natural gas gathering and processing companies.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CLR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Continental Resources, Inc. (NYSE:CLR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Continental Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Continental Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.