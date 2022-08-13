A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS) Shares Bought by Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund

Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund lifted its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith Co. (NYSE:AOS – Get Rating) by 10.7% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,879 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the period. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund’s holdings in A. O. Smith were worth $248,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in shares of A. O. Smith by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 11,808 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,014,000 after buying an additional 5,599 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 222.5% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,896 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $592,000 after purchasing an additional 4,758 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of A. O. Smith by 19.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 10,762 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,746 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 53,976 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $4,632,000 after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in A. O. Smith by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 16,406 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,408,000 after acquiring an additional 386 shares during the period. 76.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A. O. Smith Stock Performance

AOS stock opened at $63.87 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.76, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $9.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.59, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.19. A. O. Smith Co. has a 12-month low of $51.91 and a 12-month high of $86.74. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $57.96 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.03.

A. O. Smith Dividend Announcement

A. O. Smith ( NYSE:AOS Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.01. A. O. Smith had a return on equity of 28.47% and a net margin of 13.42%. The firm had revenue of $965.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.82 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that A. O. Smith Co. will post 3.49 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 29th will be given a $0.28 dividend. This represents a $1.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 28th. A. O. Smith’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.36%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on AOS shares. StockNews.com upgraded A. O. Smith from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. William Blair cut A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Sunday, May 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered A. O. Smith from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $72.00 to $60.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Northcoast Research started coverage on A. O. Smith in a research report on Monday, July 18th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Longbow Research raised A. O. Smith from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $70.60.

About A. O. Smith

A. O. Smith Corporation manufactures and markets residential and commercial gas, heat pump and electric water heaters, boilers, tanks, and water treatment products in North America, China, Europe, and India. It operates through two segments, North America and Rest of World. The company offers water heaters for residences, restaurants, hotels and motels, office buildings, laundries, car washes, and small businesses; commercial boilers for hospitals, schools, hotels, and other large commercial buildings, as well as residential boilers for homes, apartments, and condominiums; and water treatment products comprising point-of-entry water softeners, well water solutions, and whole-home water filtration products, on-the-go filtration bottles, point-of-use carbon, and reverse osmosis products for residences, restaurants, hotels, and offices.

