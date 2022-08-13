A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB) Short Interest Up 181.3% in July

A SPAC II Acquisition Co. (NASDAQ:ASCB – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 22,500 shares, a growth of 181.3% from the July 15th total of 8,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 67,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.3 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s stock are short sold.

A SPAC II Acquisition Stock Performance

A SPAC II Acquisition stock opened at $9.92 on Friday. A SPAC II Acquisition has a 12-month low of $9.81 and a 12-month high of $9.93. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $9.86.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On A SPAC II Acquisition

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Hudson Bay Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $14,760,000. Starboard Value LP bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $7,380,000. Skaana Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $1,965,000. Wolverine Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition in the 2nd quarter worth about $688,000. Finally, Dakota Wealth Management bought a new stake in shares of A SPAC II Acquisition during the 2nd quarter valued at about $452,000.

About A SPAC II Acquisition

A SPAC II Acquisition Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. It intends to pursue prospective targets that are in the industries that apply technologies, such as Proptech and Fintech in North America, Europe, and Asia.

