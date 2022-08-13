abrdn Property Income Trust (LON:API) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

abrdn Property Income Trust Limited (LON:API – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 79 ($0.95). abrdn Property Income Trust shares last traded at GBX 78.90 ($0.95), with a volume of 1,010,363 shares trading hands.

abrdn Property Income Trust Trading Up 1.2 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.75, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.74. The stock has a market cap of £305.83 million and a P/E ratio of 358.64.

abrdn Property Income Trust Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1 ($0.01) per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.27%. This is a positive change from abrdn Property Income Trust’s previous dividend of $0.75. abrdn Property Income Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.15%.

abrdn Property Income Trust Company Profile

The objective of the Company is to provide shareholders with an attractive level of income together with the prospect of income and capital growth. The Board intends to achieve the investment objective by investing in a diversified portfolio of UK commercial properties. The majority of the portfolio will be invested in direct holdings within the three main commercial property sectors of retail, office and industrial although the Company may also invest in other commercial property such as hotels, nursing homes and student housing.

