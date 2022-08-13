Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

Advance Auto Parts (NYSE:AAP – Get Rating) was upgraded by investment analysts at StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report released on Thursday.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on AAP. MKM Partners started coverage on Advance Auto Parts in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $195.00 target price on the stock. Wedbush decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $270.00 to $215.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $230.00 to $200.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Raymond James cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $275.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Advance Auto Parts from $240.00 to $225.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $242.17.

Shares of NYSE:AAP opened at $202.53 on Thursday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $184.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $201.50. Advance Auto Parts has a fifty-two week low of $164.00 and a fifty-two week high of $244.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 0.25.

Advance Auto Parts ( NYSE:AAP Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $3.57 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.53 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $3.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. Advance Auto Parts had a return on equity of 24.74% and a net margin of 5.16%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $3.34 earnings per share. As a group, analysts predict that Advance Auto Parts will post 13.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Central Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Life Planning Partners Inc acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 113.7% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 156 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 83 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. acquired a new stake in Advance Auto Parts during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. lifted its holdings in Advance Auto Parts by 161.0% during the 2nd quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 201 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the last quarter. 98.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

