AerCap (NYSE:AER) versus California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB) Critical Review

California First Leasing (OTCMKTS:CFNB – Get Rating) and AerCap (NYSE:AER – Get Rating) are both finance companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, risk, valuation, earnings and analyst recommendations.

Profitability

This table compares California First Leasing and AerCap’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Get California First Leasing alerts:

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets California First Leasing N/A 13.23% 12.48% AerCap -20.75% 12.47% 2.78%

Risk and Volatility

California First Leasing has a beta of 0.36, meaning that its stock price is 64% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, AerCap has a beta of 2.09, meaning that its stock price is 109% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio California First Leasing $51.10 million N/A $36.23 million N/A N/A AerCap $5.22 billion 2.37 $1.00 billion ($2.64) -19.11

This table compares California First Leasing and AerCap’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

AerCap has higher revenue and earnings than California First Leasing.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings for California First Leasing and AerCap, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score California First Leasing 0 0 0 0 N/A AerCap 0 0 7 0 3.00

AerCap has a consensus price target of $69.00, indicating a potential upside of 36.74%. Given AerCap’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe AerCap is more favorable than California First Leasing.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

96.3% of AerCap shares are owned by institutional investors. 78.5% of California First Leasing shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

AerCap beats California First Leasing on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

About California First Leasing

(Get Rating)

California First Leasing Corporation provides loans and lease financing for universities, businesses, and other commercial or non-profit organizations. The company was formerly known as California First National Bancorp and changed its name to California First Leasing Corporation in February 2021. California First Leasing Corporation was founded in 1977 and is based in Newport Beach, California.

About AerCap

(Get Rating)

AerCap Holdings N.V. engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial flight equipment in China, Hong Kong, Macau, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company offers aircraft asset management services, such as remarketing aircraft and engines; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft and engines; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. Its aircraft asset management services also include periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructuring negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft and engines; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and engine valuations; and providing market research services. The company also provides cash management services, including treasury services, such as the financing, refinancing, hedging, and ongoing cash management of vehicles; and administrative services comprising accounting and corporate secretarial services consisting of the preparation of budgets and financial statements. In addition, it offers airframe and engine parts and supply chain solutions to airlines; maintenance, repair, and overhaul service providers; and aircraft parts distributors. As of December 31, 2021, the company had a portfolio of 2,369 owned, managed, or on order aircraft. AerCap Holdings N.V. was founded in 1995 and is headquartered in Dublin, Ireland.

Receive News & Ratings for California First Leasing Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for California First Leasing and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.