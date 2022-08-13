Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL) Stock Holdings Lessened by Principal Financial Group Inc.

Principal Financial Group Inc. reduced its holdings in Aflac Incorporated (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 751,070 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,264 shares during the quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. owned approximately 0.12% of Aflac worth $48,362,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 120.2% in the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 403 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of Aflac by 96.8% in the 1st quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 492 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 242 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Aflac in the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Morgan Stanley Securities Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Aflac in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. 66.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Aflac

In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Barbara K. Rimer sold 11,026 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.49, for a total value of $644,910.74. Following the transaction, the director now owns 33,413 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,954,326.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Teresa L. White sold 10,000 shares of Aflac stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.24, for a total transaction of $592,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 134,256 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,953,325.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 21,326 shares of company stock valued at $1,253,907 in the last quarter. Insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Aflac Stock Up 2.2 %

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $60.00 to $59.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Aflac in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $60.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $68.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Aflac from $61.00 to $62.00 in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Aflac from $69.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.08.

Aflac stock opened at $64.03 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $40.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.66, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $56.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $59.86. Aflac Incorporated has a 52 week low of $51.28 and a 52 week high of $67.20.

Aflac (NYSE:AFL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.27. The firm had revenue of $5.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.79 billion. Aflac had a net margin of 20.37% and a return on equity of 12.40%. Aflac’s quarterly revenue was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.59 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Aflac Incorporated will post 5.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Aflac Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 24th will be paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 23rd. This represents a $1.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Aflac’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.13%.

Aflac Profile

Aflac Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides supplemental health and life insurance products. It operates through two segments, Aflac Japan and Aflac U.S. The Aflac Japan segment offers cancer, medical, nursing care income support, GIFT, and whole and term life insurance products, as well as WAYS and child endowment plans under saving type insurance products in Japan.

Further Reading

