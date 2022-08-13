Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN) to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.13) Per Share, B. Riley Forecasts

Agenus Inc. (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at B. Riley upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agenus in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, August 9th. B. Riley analyst M. Mamtani now forecasts that the biotechnology company will post earnings of ($0.13) per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of ($0.21). The consensus estimate for Agenus’ current full-year earnings is ($0.89) per share. B. Riley also issued estimates for Agenus’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.70) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.48) EPS.

Get Agenus alerts:

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.06. Agenus had a return on equity of 11.65% and a net margin of 3.07%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.37) earnings per share.

Agenus Price Performance

Separately, TheStreet lowered Agenus from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th.

Shares of NASDAQ AGEN opened at $2.97 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $840.09 million, a PE ratio of 29.70 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $2.27 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.30. Agenus has a fifty-two week low of $1.25 and a fifty-two week high of $6.79.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Agenus

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AGEN. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $300,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $40,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. American Century Companies Inc. bought a new stake in Agenus during the 4th quarter worth $738,000. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Agenus by 6.3% during the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 2,244,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $7,229,000 after acquiring an additional 133,263 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 65.88% of the company’s stock.

Agenus Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Agenus Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Agenus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Agenus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.