Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY) Short Interest Update

Agricultural Bank of China Limited (OTCMKTS:ACGBY – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of July. As of July 31st, there was short interest totalling 49,700 shares, a decline of 43.6% from the July 15th total of 88,100 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 265,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.2 days.

Agricultural Bank of China Price Performance

Agricultural Bank of China stock opened at $8.28 on Friday. Agricultural Bank of China has a 1 year low of $7.90 and a 1 year high of $10.03. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.19. The company has a market cap of $115.91 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 0.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a current ratio of 1.16.

Agricultural Bank of China Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.6816 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, July 6th. This represents a yield of 7.18%. Agricultural Bank of China’s dividend payout ratio is currently 25.40%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

About Agricultural Bank of China

Separately, The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Agricultural Bank of China from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 20th.

Agricultural Bank of China Limited provides corporate and retail banking products and services. The company operates through Corporate Banking, Personal Banking, and Treasury Operations segments. It offers demand, personal call, foreign currency time, foreign currency call, time or demand optional, foreign exchange demand, foreign exchange call, foreign exchange time, certificates of deposit, savings, agreed-term, and negotiated deposits; and loans comprise housing, consumer, business, fixed asset, working capital, real estate, and entrusted syndicated loans, as well as trade finances, guarantees and commitments, and loans with custody of export rebates accounts.

