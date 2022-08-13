Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) Shares Sold by Commerce Bank

Commerce Bank reduced its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,053 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 139 shares during the quarter. Commerce Bank’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $2,203,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Align Technology by 115.1% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,241 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $816,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. raised its position in Align Technology by 10.5% in the 4th quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 8,128 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,341,000 after purchasing an additional 775 shares in the last quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 10,667 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $7,010,000 after buying an additional 47 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Align Technology during the fourth quarter worth approximately $244,000. Finally, Advisor Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 1,945 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,279,000 after buying an additional 25 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of ALGN opened at $289.00 on Friday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $260.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $354.47. The firm has a market cap of $22.57 billion, a PE ratio of 36.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.16 and a beta of 1.78. Align Technology, Inc. has a 12-month low of $225.86 and a 12-month high of $737.45.

Align Technology ( NASDAQ:ALGN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.00 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.23). Align Technology had a net margin of 15.52% and a return on equity of 17.47%. The business had revenue of $969.60 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $986.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.51 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Align Technology, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ALGN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Align Technology from $438.00 to $402.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 28th. Stephens dropped their target price on Align Technology from $500.00 to $375.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 28th. TheStreet downgraded Align Technology from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Align Technology from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $380.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, Evercore ISI lowered their price target on Align Technology from $310.00 to $285.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $361.67.

Align Technology, Inc, a medical device company, designs, manufactures, and markets Invisalign clear aligners and iTero intraoral scanners and services for orthodontists and general practitioner dentists, and restorative and aesthetic dentistry. It operates in two segments, Clear Aligner; and Scanners and Services.

