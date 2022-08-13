Allbirds, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allbirds in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.
BIRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.
Allbirds Stock Performance
Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.
Insiders Place Their Bets
In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds
A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 41.7% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 6.3% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.
Allbirds Company Profile
Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.
Read More
