Allbirds, Inc. Expected to Post Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Telsey Advisory Group decreased their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for Allbirds in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, August 9th. Telsey Advisory Group analyst D. Telsey now expects that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.17) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.10). Telsey Advisory Group has a “Outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective on the stock. The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. Telsey Advisory Group also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS, Q1 2023 earnings at ($0.11) EPS, Q2 2023 earnings at ($0.08) EPS, Q3 2023 earnings at ($0.17) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.38) EPS.

Get Allbirds alerts:

BIRD has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cowen dropped their price objective on Allbirds from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price objective on shares of Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. KeyCorp began coverage on Allbirds in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Wedbush began coverage on Allbirds in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 target price for the company. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of Allbirds in a report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $10.86.

Allbirds Stock Performance

NASDAQ:BIRD opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $775.14 million and a PE ratio of -7.62. Allbirds has a fifty-two week low of $3.64 and a fifty-two week high of $32.44. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $4.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.13.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.16) by $0.04. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The company had revenue of $78.17 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 31.93% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Ritter Daniher Financial Advisory LLC bought a new position in Allbirds in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its holdings in Allbirds by 90.8% in the first quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 3,100 shares in the last quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 41.7% during the second quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares in the last quarter. FourThought Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of Allbirds during the first quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Needham Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Allbirds by 6.3% during the second quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 135,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $533,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 26.75% of the company’s stock.

Allbirds Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Allbirds Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allbirds and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.