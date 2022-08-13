Allbirds, Inc. Forecasted to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of ($0.17) Per Share (NASDAQ:BIRD)

Allbirds, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2022 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Allbirds in a report released on Tuesday, August 9th. William Blair analyst S. Zackfia now forecasts that the company will earn ($0.17) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.12). The consensus estimate for Allbirds’ current full-year earnings is ($0.53) per share. William Blair also issued estimates for Allbirds’ Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.53) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($0.50) EPS.

Allbirds (NASDAQ:BIRD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.16) by $0.04. The business had revenue of $78.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $77.78 million. Allbirds had a negative return on equity of 23.75% and a negative net margin of 25.09%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.1% on a year-over-year basis.

Allbirds Stock Up 12.4 %

BIRD has been the subject of several other reports. Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Allbirds from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $12.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and set a $9.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Telsey Advisory Group cut their price target on shares of Allbirds from $9.00 to $7.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Allbirds from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the company from $7.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Allbirds in a research report on Friday, May 20th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Allbirds presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $10.86.

BIRD opened at $5.26 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $775.14 million and a PE ratio of -7.62. Allbirds has a 52 week low of $3.64 and a 52 week high of $32.44. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $4.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.13.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Allbirds

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BIRD. Allworth Financial LP purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at $1,123,000. Lombard Odier Asset Management Europe Ltd purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $3,720,000. Wesbanco Bank Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 1st quarter valued at $116,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $253,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in Allbirds during the 4th quarter valued at $162,000. 26.75% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CEO Timothy O. Brown acquired 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $4.86 per share, for a total transaction of $243,000.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at $243,000. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 31.93% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Allbirds

Allbirds, Inc manufactures and sells footwear and apparel products for men and women. It offers shoes, such as running shoes, everyday sneakers, high-tops, slip-ons, boat shoes, flats, weather repellent shoes, and sandals. The company's apparel products include activewear, tops, bottoms, dresses, sweaters, underwear, and socks.

