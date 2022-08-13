Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU) Coverage Initiated at StockNews.com

Stock analysts at StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Almaden Minerals (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) in a research note issued on Thursday. The firm set a “sell” rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

Separately, Alliance Global Partners decreased their price objective on Almaden Minerals from C$1.00 to C$0.40 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 7th.

Almaden Minerals Stock Performance

Shares of Almaden Minerals stock opened at $0.24 on Thursday. Almaden Minerals has a 52-week low of $0.21 and a 52-week high of $0.49. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $0.24. The company has a market cap of $33.44 million, a PE ratio of -8.12 and a beta of 0.92. The company has a quick ratio of 24.27, a current ratio of 24.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Almaden Minerals

Almaden Minerals ( NYSEAMERICAN:AAU Get Rating ) (TSE:AMM) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 5th. The basic materials company reported ($0.01) EPS for the quarter.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Almaden Minerals stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in Almaden Minerals Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:AAU – Get Rating) (TSE:AMM) by 6.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,644,080 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 152,310 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. owned 1.93% of Almaden Minerals worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 2.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Almaden Minerals Company Profile

Almaden Minerals Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties. It primarily owns a 100% interest in the Ixtaca gold-silver project located in Puebla State, Mexico. The company was incorporated in 1980 and is headquartered in Vancouver, Canada.

