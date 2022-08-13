ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. Forecasted to Earn FY2022 Earnings of ($3.02) Per Share (NASDAQ:ALXO)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ALXO – Get Rating) – Analysts at Lifesci Capital reduced their FY2022 EPS estimates for shares of ALX Oncology in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, August 8th. Lifesci Capital analyst A. Evertts now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($3.02) per share for the year, down from their previous forecast of ($2.95). The consensus estimate for ALX Oncology’s current full-year earnings is ($2.87) per share.

Get ALX Oncology alerts:

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on ALXO. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $35.00 to $16.00 in a report on Monday, June 6th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $70.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their target price on shares of ALX Oncology from $60.00 to $32.00 in a report on Tuesday. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price objective on shares of ALX Oncology in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of ALX Oncology from $43.00 to $38.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $39.83.

ALX Oncology Trading Up 11.9 %

Institutional Trading of ALX Oncology

NASDAQ:ALXO opened at $14.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $591.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.34 and a beta of 2.21. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.42 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.76. ALX Oncology has a 12-month low of $5.82 and a 12-month high of $81.19.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ALXO. State Street Corp increased its position in ALX Oncology by 47.9% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,133,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,060,000 after purchasing an additional 691,410 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its position in ALX Oncology by 12.0% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,986,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,248,000 after acquiring an additional 427,260 shares in the last quarter. Pier Capital LLC grew its position in ALX Oncology by 299.7% in the fourth quarter. Pier Capital LLC now owns 301,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,473,000 after acquiring an additional 225,841 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in ALX Oncology in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,608,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. grew its position in ALX Oncology by 22.4% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 629,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,538,000 after acquiring an additional 115,107 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.42% of the company’s stock.

ALX Oncology Company Profile

(Get Rating)

ALX Oncology Holdings Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, focuses on developing therapies for patients fighting cancer. Its lead product candidate is ALX148, a CD47 blocking therapeutic that is in Phase 1b/2 clinical trial used for the treatment of myelodysplastic syndromes; and for the treatment of acute myeloid leukemia and non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, as well as a range of solid tumor indications, including head and neck squamous cell carcinoma, human epidermal growth factor receptor 2 (HER2) positive gastric/gastroesophageal junction carcinoma, HER2-expressing breast cancer, and other solid tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for ALX Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ALX Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.