Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) Stake Lessened by Cavalier Investments LLC

Cavalier Investments LLC lowered its holdings in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) by 25.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 422 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock after selling 144 shares during the period. Cavalier Investments LLC’s holdings in Amazon.com were worth $1,376,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 2.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 5,382 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $17,945,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Amazon.com by 8.2% during the fourth quarter. First Dallas Securities Inc. now owns 224 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock worth $746,000 after acquiring an additional 17 shares in the last quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Nicolet Bankshares Inc. now owns 1,430 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $4,768,000 after buying an additional 93 shares in the last quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new position in Amazon.com during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,865,000. Finally, Round Table Services LLC raised its holdings in Amazon.com by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Round Table Services LLC now owns 1,017 shares of the e-commerce giant’s stock valued at $3,391,000 after buying an additional 94 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.51% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Amazon.com

In related news, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total value of $4,924,129.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CFO Brian T. Olsavsky sold 761 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $1,650,776.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 2,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,151,897.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO David H. Clark sold 2,270 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,169.22, for a total transaction of $4,924,129.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 6,695 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,522,927.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 4,803 shares of company stock valued at $10,528,337 in the last quarter. Insiders own 12.70% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Amazon.com Price Performance

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on AMZN shares. JMP Securities raised their price target on Amazon.com from $172.50 to $180.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Redburn Partners started coverage on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $270.00 target price for the company. Truist Financial reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $175.00 price target on shares of Amazon.com in a report on Friday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amazon.com from $210.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Amazon.com from $197.50 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amazon.com currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $177.99.

Shares of NASDAQ:AMZN opened at $143.55 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $1.46 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 128.69, a PEG ratio of 6.50 and a beta of 1.33. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $118.65 and a 200 day simple moving average of $134.24. Amazon.com, Inc. has a one year low of $101.26 and a one year high of $188.11.

Amazon.com (NASDAQ:AMZN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The e-commerce giant reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.35). The company had revenue of $121.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $119.16 billion. Amazon.com had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 15.79%. Amazon.com’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. Research analysts predict that Amazon.com, Inc. will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Amazon.com

Amazon.com, Inc engages in the retail sale of consumer products and subscriptions in North America and internationally. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Amazon Web Services (AWS). It sells merchandise and content purchased for resale from third-party sellers through physical and online stores.

Featured Stories

