American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN) PT Raised to C$4.00 at National Bankshares

American Hotel Income Properties REIT (TSE:HOT.UN – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by research analysts at National Bankshares from C$3.75 to C$4.00 in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the stock. National Bankshares’ target price points to a potential upside of 9.29% from the stock’s current price.

Several other equities research analysts also recently commented on HOT.UN. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.25 to C$4.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Scotiabank lowered their target price on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$5.00 to C$4.75 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.75 to C$4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, CIBC lowered their price objective on shares of American Hotel Income Properties REIT from C$4.00 to C$3.80 in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of C$4.19.

Shares of TSE HOT.UN opened at C$3.66 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$3.43 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$3.84. American Hotel Income Properties REIT has a fifty-two week low of C$3.12 and a fifty-two week high of C$4.84. The firm has a market capitalization of C$288.21 million and a P/E ratio of -35.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 200.78, a current ratio of 0.75 and a quick ratio of 0.30.

American Hotel Income Properties REIT LP (TSX: HOT.UN, TSX: HOT.U, TSX: HOT.DB.U), or AHIP, is a limited partnership formed to invest in hotel real estate properties located substantially in the United States. AHIP currently has 112 hotels, and is engaged in growing its portfolio of premium branded, select-service hotels in larger secondary markets that have diverse and stable demand.

