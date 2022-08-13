American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

American Public Education (NASDAQ:APEI – Get Rating) was downgraded by stock analysts at StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on APEI. Barrington Research reduced their target price on American Public Education from $20.00 to $15.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial dropped their target price on American Public Education from $21.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday.

NASDAQ APEI opened at $13.00 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $245.13 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.57, a PEG ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.47. American Public Education has a one year low of $12.07 and a one year high of $28.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 2.43 and a quick ratio of 2.40. The business’s fifty day moving average is $15.07 and its 200-day moving average is $17.91.

American Public Education ( NASDAQ:APEI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $1.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.06 by $1.78. American Public Education had a positive return on equity of 2.66% and a negative net margin of 17.17%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.03 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that American Public Education will post 0.66 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of America Corp DE increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 1,526.9% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 392,119 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,725,000 after acquiring an additional 368,017 shares in the last quarter. 325 Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 61.1% during the first quarter. 325 Capital LLC now owns 938,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,934,000 after acquiring an additional 355,861 shares in the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP increased its holdings in shares of American Public Education by 11.1% during the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 1,094,679 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,251,000 after acquiring an additional 109,360 shares in the last quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 22.0% in the 4th quarter. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC now owns 291,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,478,000 after buying an additional 52,443 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Eagle Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in American Public Education by 100.4% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 99,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after buying an additional 49,895 shares in the last quarter. 96.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Public Education, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides online and campus-based postsecondary education. The company operates through three segments: American Public University System, Rasmussen University, and Hondros College of Nursing. It offers 130 degree programs and 111 certificate programs in various fields of study, including business administration, health science, technology, criminal justice, education, and liberal arts, as well as national security, military studies, intelligence, and homeland security.

