American Well Co. Expected to Post Q4 2022 Earnings of ($0.23) Per Share (NYSE:AMWL)

American Well Co. (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) – Analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q4 2022 earnings estimates for American Well in a research report issued on Monday, August 8th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now anticipates that the company will post earnings of ($0.23) per share for the quarter, up from their prior estimate of ($0.25). The consensus estimate for American Well’s current full-year earnings is ($0.97) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for American Well’s FY2023 earnings at ($0.70) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.55) EPS.

Get American Well alerts:

American Well (NYSE:AMWL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by $0.01. American Well had a negative net margin of 90.47% and a negative return on equity of 19.36%. The firm had revenue of $64.52 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $64.13 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.15) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% compared to the same quarter last year.

American Well Price Performance

Separately, Piper Sandler boosted their target price on shares of American Well from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $9.00.

AMWL stock opened at $5.15 on Thursday. American Well has a 1-year low of $2.52 and a 1-year high of $11.50. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.01. The firm has a market cap of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.79 and a beta of 0.15.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On American Well

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Gagnon Securities LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $62,000. Gagnon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American Well in the 4th quarter valued at about $64,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in American Well by 175.1% in the 1st quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 8,087 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 5,147 shares during the last quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC lifted its holdings in American Well by 27.6% in the 1st quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 24,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after acquiring an additional 5,300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its holdings in American Well by 53.6% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 15,713 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 5,480 shares during the last quarter. 43.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at American Well

In related news, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $41,488.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,313,136.39. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, insider Phyllis Gotlib sold 13,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.57, for a total value of $49,087.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 509,285 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,818,147.45. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ido Schoenberg sold 10,295 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total transaction of $41,488.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,062,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,313,136.39. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 595,885 shares of company stock worth $2,576,154. Insiders own 13.91% of the company’s stock.

American Well Company Profile

(Get Rating)

American Well Corporation operates as a telehealth software company that enables digital delivery of care for healthcare. The company products offer urgent care; scheduled visits; acute behavioral health; telestroke; pediatrics; retail health, school health, and home settings. Its application offers urgent care; pediatrics; therapy; menopause nutrition; end-stage renal disease and dialysis; dermatology care; behavioral health therapy; and musculoskeletal care.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for American Well Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for American Well and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.